THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP for the work they do with our youth.
The branch hosted their annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Thursday as a way to raise funds.
“It will give us the push we need,” said Melody Cranford, youth director of the Muskogee NAACP Branch. “We pay for our youth membership with these funds. We do a lot in the community with the youth.”
The group also provides scholarships from the money raised.
The youth chapter has 25 teen members, and a chapter at Connors State College has 15 to 20 members. Both groups are racially diverse.
“Especially at our Connors branch, it’s not just African Americans, it’s all people,” Cranford said. “We do have Caucasians at Connors that are part of our executive committee. Also, the same thing in our youth branch. We have some Hispanic. We have all age groups.”
We're thankful for how much the group does to better the lives of Muskogee youth.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Daniel Gross, who will take over as post commander of the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson later this month.
Gross was elected commander in late June and will get sworn in July 18 when Tim Smith, a national executive committeeman for the American Legion, steps down.
“He puts other people’s needs before his own,” Smith said about Gross. “He has worked in law enforcement and emergency management, so he’s been in stressful situations.”
Gross said he has been a volunteer firefighter and a reserve law enforcement officer, as well as an emergency management volunteer. He also served in the U.S. Army for 12 years.
Gross has a servant's heart, and that's something we could all emulate.
