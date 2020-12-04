THUMBS UP to Rich Schaus who plans to jump out of plane to raise awareness about inmates being released from custody with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
“We had one lady who got released after dark, and she got released wearing what she wore when she got arrested, which was a black sweatsuit,” said Schaus, Gospel Rescue Mission executive director. “She walked home from Wagoner to Muskogee in a black sweatsuit. She wasn’t prepared to leave.”
Schaus will jump from an airplane at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport to let people know about needs inmates face when they are released from custody — they have no identification, no job, no way to get a job without proper IDs, no vehicle, and no home.
He said he seeks to raise awareness “to those forced to jump without a parachute as they leave our nation’s prison systems.”
Gospel Rescue Mission offers a felon reintegration program to help ex-prisoners get their identification and connect them with employers. The four-week program, Getting Ahead While Getting Out, includes training, conversation and support to help people readjust to the world. Schaus said it costs the mission $13.92 for night of shelter including all meals, $20 for an Oklahoma Birth Certificate, $27.50 for a State Issued identification card, and $12 for the book used in the mission’s Getting Ahead While Getting Out course.
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Police Department for hosting their annual Camp Out for Kids, a toy drive that benefits the Salvation Army.
The event takes place today and Saturday in the grassy area in front of Walmart on Shawnee Bypass.
“Last year we had hot dogs and let the kids make s’mores and provided hot chocolate,” said Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department. “But unfortunately, because of COVID, we can’t do that this year.”
Capt. Teri Smith of the Salvation Army says this drive helps the organization by having toys available for kids who are not adopted as angels. All of the toys collected will be picked up by the Salvation Army.
If you can’t make the event this weekend, toys may be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave. or at the Walmart customer service desk.
A big thanks goes to the officers who donate their time to make the event a success.
