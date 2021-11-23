Muskogee's Salvation Army has hit the ground running this year in order to make sure everyone has a happy holiday season, and we hope you will help out.
Red kettles are posted at various sites around town, and Angel Trees are up, too. In addition, the Swon Brothers will be performing a concert to raise money for The Salvation Army.
The Swon Brothers' show will be 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Muskogee Civic Center. General admission tickets are $10 and go on sale this Friday at the American Bank of Oklahoma branch at York Street and Chandler Road or at eventbrite.com.
Last year, the goal for donations was $70,000. This year, it's $80,000.
During a brief ceremony at the Salvation Army Family Store on Friday, Bank of Oklahoma Market President Jason Hughes made the first official donation with $2,000 check.
He said he hopes the donation will "get the drive going."
Salvation Army Major Kari Booth is optimistic about this year's goal.
"We had a great year last year, but we're going to have an even better year this year," Booth said.
If the Salvation Army has a good year, Muskogee residents are the people who benefit — your friends, neighbors and many others.
Angel Trees provide a way for residents to help children have a joyous Christmas morning. Money donated to the red kettles help the Salvation Army in its mission to help others, as well. And what a great way to donate to help others by simply attending and having a good time at a Swon Brothers concert.
If you would like to ring a bell, choose an angel from the Angel Tree, or attending the concert, you will be helping countless people who are struggling to get by. Let them know someone cares. Help out where you can.
