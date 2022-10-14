THUMBS UP to bowlers with the Green Country United States Bowling Congress (USBC) are raising funds to assist Women Who Care, a local nonprofit agency that supports breast cancer awareness.
For the entire month, raffle tickets will be sold and a special tournament will be held with the proceeds being given to Women Who Care. Those funds help women in financial need receive a mammogram.
Annette Mann, along with Pam Marshall and Jo Bowling, came up with the idea after having dealt with the impact the disease has on victims and their families.
The group also is raising funds in McAlester, Checotah, Tahlequah and Wagoner.
We appreciate the help that is being provided by this group to help area women who really need the help. And if you want to contribute, you don’t have to be a bowler. You can go to the Green Country Lanes, and they have a jar at the desk for donations.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the panelists at the recent State of Education luncheon who gathered to discuss workforce development.
When potential new industries begin looking at Muskogee, one of their concerns is the lack of a skilled workforce. And that's why the discussion was so important.
Apprenticeships and community advisory committees can be key parts of a workforce pipeline from career tech and higher education to major area employers.
That's why officials with Connors State College, Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center discussed such collaboration with area manufacturers, services and other employers.
Employers were encouraged to open their doors to the job training programs, such as apprenticeships to provide students with work experience. It could also lead to employers hiring some of those apprentices who prove themselves.
Area educators want to hear from employers who are seeking help. Programs can be tailored to benefit them as well as those who are seeking careers.
