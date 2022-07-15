THUMBS UP to everyone who assisted Greenleaf Apartments' residents after being displaced by a fire July 9.
No sooner did someone say fire than the helpers of this community sprung into action to help residents, many elderly and/or disabled.
That's the way this community operates. When disaster strikes, people come from all over the area to help out.
Donations began even before residents were moved to the Civic Center where a temporary shelter was established.
Food, clothing, water and donations of all sorts poured in.
Pets were reunited with their owners.
And shelter was found for those who needed assistance finding a place to live. These folks will continue to need assistance to replace their possessions.
We are confident the residents of this great city will help even before they are called upon.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Derryl Venters, Melony Carey, Catie Sain and others who opened a STEAM Center in Arrowhead Mall to benefit students and their families.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics.
“It’s an opportunity for students to explore science and technology, and exposing them to concepts they might not get in their normal education, ”said center manager Catie Sain, a Fort Gibson graduate.
The center opens Saturday at the former Justice clothing store at Arrowhead Mall and will operate Fridays and Saturdays through September.
The center received a grant to investigate the desire for a STEAM Center in Muskogee.
“What we found out is that people do want it,” said Melony Carey, secretary-treasurer of the STEAM board. “Parents do want a place to go to with their children.”
Derryl Venters, founding board member of the organization, said she hopes this temporary STEAM Center could whet residents’ or donors’ appetites for a permanent exploration center.
This is a great idea to inspire young minds and bring families together in a fun way.
