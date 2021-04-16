THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson High School algebra teacher Taylor Deatherage, who was chosen teacher of the year.
Deatherage knew in her first year of teaching that she wanted to be teacher of the year. She watched a co-worker accept the honor that year.
“And I thought, in that moment, ‘I want to be that someday,’ not just for the title, but for what it represents, knowing that your school believes that you’re among the best.”
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said there's nothing Deatherage can't do; and Deatherage credits Fort Gibson not only for her teaching success, but her academic success. She's a 2009 Fort Gibson High School graduate.
She certainly knows how to pay it forward. Fort Gibson is lucky to have her.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Public Library and Green Country Workforce Board for offering an online program to help young people prepare for their futures.
Although the program is called Career Guidance for Teens, the program is for ages 14-24, and anyone can tune in on the Zoom call.
The program helps young people who don't have a clear path for their future. Not every high school graduate knows what they want to do with the rest of their life. Getting help from Green Country Workforce Board can make it easier to make decisions.
It's also about continuing their education. Whether it's learning a trade or going to college, the folks at Green Country Workforce have guides to help young people figure out where their interests lie, and can help them with their decisions.
The library also has programs that will help students once they make a decision on their future — like putting together a resume.
If you know a young person who could use a little help trying to find a career path, point them in the direction of the workforce board or Muskogee Public Library. They are a wealth of information.
If you attend
WHAT: Career Guidance for Teens.
WHEN: 6 to 7 p.m. April 20.
WHERE: Zoom online.
REGISTRATION: https://easternoklahoma.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?eventid=52545&lib=11
INFO: (918) 682-6657, ext. 242 or rallen@eols.org.
