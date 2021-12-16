State Rep. Jim Olsen continues to embarrass Oklahoma — this time by attempting to codify racism and censor the curriculums of public schools and universities.
The Roland Republican filed a bill that would prohibit teaching slavery in a way that might lead a person to think one race is a unique victim or oppressor. It would specifically ban the use of the New York Times' 1619 Project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning piece that challenges readers "to reframe U.S. history by marking" the "nation's foundational date" as "the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil."
Olsen contends slavery "is a problem common to mankind." While he does not "deny our own culpability" in the history of slavery, Olsen said it is important to "teach it in context" and not "in a way that makes it appear "America is more culpable than all other nations."
We agree that context is important, not only when discussing slavery or racism. Context is an important aspect of most any topic of discussion. Considering Olsen's antics of the past — comparing abortion to slavery, for example — it's difficult to accept his argument at face value.
House Bill 2988 appears more as an attempt to censor important and foundational aspects of this nation's past and indoctrinate future generations. Doing so would put Oklahoma's students at a disadvantage as they compete with out-of-state peers for placement at universities and jobs due to their ignorance of history.
This measure is an attempt to deny the existence of racism that still exists today by erasing history and washing away sins of the past. Ignoring those wrongs will only make the wound worse at a time when healing is needed.
It's been said various ways by many people, but the lesson should be well known by now: Those who fail to learn from the past are destined to repeat their mistakes — slavery was one of humanity's worst.
