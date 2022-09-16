THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Early Childhood Center and Head Start for leading their youngsters in a Patriot Parade.
Led by a fire truck and backed by police cars, 283 students marched from ECC to Muskogee Public Schools Education Service Center. Songs of the armed forces and “You’re a Grand Old Flag” blared from a loud speaker. Many children occasionally broke into cheers of “U.S.A., U.S.A.” Parents, grandparents, business people and Muskogee school officials stood along Broadway to join the cheers.
ECC has held the parade each year since 2002 to mark Patriot Day, an annual commemoration of those who died and those who helped in the 9/11 attacks.
The children may not understand 9/11 or how it affects them, but learning to be patriotic is a great thing to learn at a young age.
• • •
THUMBS UP to antique collector Rex Campbell, whose discovery of old ledgers from Muskogee County inspired him to help long forgotten cemeteries.
The ledgers contain 4,000 Muskogee County death certificates from 1910 to 1916, including that of famed lawman Bass Reeves.
Campbell, who lives in Oklahoma City, said he later discovered many of those listed are buried in cemeteries that have long been neglected. He said he seeks to restore at least one of those cemeteries, Harding Memorial, located on Pickens Avenue northwest of the Main Street and Shawnee Bypass intersection.
He shared his discovery and his desire recently at Muskogee Public Library. He has a public Facebook group “An American History Mystery: A Tale of Death in Muskogee Co, OK 1919-1916.”
“It’s American history, our history,” Campbell said. “It’s not not just the Black people of Muskogee County, but Muskogee County..."
There must be mounds of history buried in the brush and weeds of the cemeteries. Restoring them will take more than just a couple of volunteers. These are long-term projects that need dedicated people to help recover that history. If Bass Reeves is buried at Harding, just imagine who else might be buried in one of these neglected cemeteries.
Campbell has answered an important question about Reeves and hopes to inspire others to preserve our history.
