This weekend Americans will celebrate the 245th anniversary of this nation's founding — a holiday that commemorates a declaration of independence from Great Britain.
The Continental Congress voted to absolve its "allegiance to the British Crown' on July 2, 1776. Independence Day is a celebration of equality, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Independence Day arrives this year during a time of polarization — six months after an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election. While there were signs that event might trigger a reunion, those hopes eventually faded.
A Gallup survey of U.S. adults June 1-18 found just 43% are "extremely proud" and 26% are "very proud" to be Americans. The survey reveals 20% are "moderately proud," 6% are "only a little proud," and 5% are "not at all proud" to be Americans.
There are signs the tide might turn back for the better. Gallup News reports the 11% who were "only a little" or "not at all proud" was down from 21% who fell in those categories a year ago. Americans have crossed troubled waters in the past and come out stronger.
Thomas Jefferson discussed the importance of Independence Day in a letter he wrote in 1826 to Roger C. Weightman. His words serve as a reminder of how founding of this nation became a beacon of hope for the world:
"May it be to the world, what I believe it will be … the signal of arousing men to burst the chains … and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. That form, which we have substituted, restores the free right to the unbounded exercise of reason and freedom of opinion. All eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man. … For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them."
— Thomas Jefferson
