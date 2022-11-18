THUMBS UP to The Salvation Army as they kick off their holiday programs.
Bell ringers are already in place, but more volunteers are needed to make sure the iconic red kettles are manned. Local organizations, churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to help out and donate their time.
Money donated helps provide a better Christmas for our friends and neighbors who might not have a happy holiday without assistance.
The money goes toward providing clothes, food, and utility assistance.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree campaign also has begun. It's heartwarming to see the response Muskogee has had in the past, and we know that residents will step up and help make Christmas joyful for so many others.
By "adopting" an angel, you are ensuring that person will receive presents for Christmas. It may be the only gifts that some receive. You can make a difference in the lives of children, seniors and veterans who are available for adoption.
The Salvation Army does a great job of helping the community during the holidays and throughout the year. But it's the people of Muskogee who really give them the boost they need to be able to help so many and put smiles on faces Christmas morning. That's priceless.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the four area churches that will offer Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations through Monday.
Churches in Muskogee, Checotah, Wagoner and Tahlequah are taking part in the program in which shoeboxes are filled with gifts destined for children around the world for Christmas. Boxed items include toys, stuffed animals, clothing, craft activities, combs and toothbrushes.
These may seem a lot like ordinary, everyday items, but for some children around the world, these may be the only gifts they receive. And if you think a filled shoebox isn’t much of a gift, you’re wrong. It can mean everything to those who receive them.
Monday, after the last of the items has been dropped, they will put them in a truck and send them to First Free Will Baptist Church in Checotah. From there, they will go to Dallas where they will be distributed worldwide.
We applaud their efforts.
You can help
If you would like to volunteer to man a red kettle for The Salvation Army, call (918) 218-3337.
