Ongoing staffing issues at Oklahoma prisons threatens the safety of both inmates and employees — it's a problem that must be corrected.
Legislators have increased appropriations during recent years in an effort to boost pay, but starting wages remain lower than most of the states that border Oklahoma. As a result, overtime costs increased 46% during the past four years, from $13.13 million in 2017 to $19.19 million in 2020.
According to reporting by Oklahoma Watch, corrections workers at most Oklahoma prisons end up working 12-hour shifts for five or six days every week because of job vacancies. The inability to fully staff state prisons requires an occasional double shift that could keep a corrections worker on site for up to 16 hours.
Former corrections workers interviewed by Oklahoma Watch said their jobs were rewarding — they were contributing to positive social change. They also liked the benefits package offered by Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and opportunities to advance their careers were better than other jobs.
Their primary complaint was understaffing, which caused friction between corrections workers, prison administrators and inmates. Excessive overtime and mounting frustrations taxed family relationships and prompted decisions to leave their jobs.
State lawmakers provided more money this year to boost wages for corrections workers. The increased appropriation follows an interim study conducted in 2016, when former prisons Director Joe Allbaugh attributed a 40% annual turnover rate for corrections officers to long hours and low pay.
Wages are a good start, but reports of low morale indicate a need for a cultural change in order to retain the best workers. Some former corrections workers felt unfairly targeted or scrutinized by overly critical senior officers soured by the culture.
DOC officials say there is no data showing a correlation between staffing shortages and increased violence against corrections workers. They cite lockdowns as an available option when an elevated risk for violence is present, but that is a temporary fix to a long-term problem.
The state has been putting bandages on problems at DOC for years. It is time for a more holistic approach, one that addresses the financial and emotional well-being of corrections workers.
Oklahoma Watch reported only 1% of corrections officers jobs in Pennsylvania were unfilled in 2019. Pennsylvania pays its officers an average salary of $63,360, nearly $20,000 higher than the national average and makes mental health counselors available at its facilities.
While it is unlikely state lawmakers will appropriate the money needed to match those wages, they should do what it takes to support mental and emotional well-being of the state's corrections officers. That would be a good first step toward changing the culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.