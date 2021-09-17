THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Golf Club for hosting dozens of veterans and first responders who enjoyed a free round of golf and free lunch on Tuesday.
Muskogee Golf Club event coordinator Martha Dixon said the club has hosted the 9/11 Day for five years.
“It’s a great benefit for to honor our first responders, veterans and active duty members,” she said. “It’s awesome. We do it every year. We get donations, we feed them for free, let them golf.”
A big round of thanks also to sponsors including Servpro, Firstar Bank, American Bank of Oklahoma, BKB Heating & Air, Charles Lamont, and BancFirst Insurance Services.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said he and three other Tahlequah firefighters really appreciate the opportunity.
"We look forward to it every year and hopefully we can always remember Sept. 11 and what the firefighters sacrificed that day, and the first responders,” Baker said.
Muskogee veterans Bob Watts and Steve Watson attended the event.
Watson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, said he used to play golf often and liked being able to play.
Watts, however, said, “I’m just learning, so it gave me an opportunity to experience golf.”
• • •
THUMBS UP to Marcus Webb for his sensitivity and caring attitude toward veterans that led to a friendship and the opportunity to give back by taking 80-year-old Korean War veteran skydiving.
Webb, executive assistant to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center director, had befriended Tom Cotton when Cotton served as a volunteer at the main information desk at the medical center from 2007 to 2020.
“I used to stop and talk to him when he worked as a volunteer,” Webb said. “But he stopped volunteering due to COVID-19. Since then, I would try and catch him as he came in for appointments.
“A few months ago, he said, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ I told him that if his wife and his doctors said it was okay, that I would go with him.”
Skydiving was an item on Cotton's bucket list. On Sept. 4, Cotton and Webb boarded a Cessna 180 aircraft at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport and did tandem jumps at 10,000 feet with professional skydivers.
Webb said it is inspiring to see a Korean veteran living life to its fullest.
“Seeing someone at his age living life and doing things he wants to do, I think that’s something to be said to us younger veterans,” Webb said. “He’s not just talking about it, but actually getting out there and living life.”
Webb could have ignored Cotton's desire to skydive, but he took the time and helped fulfill Cotton's wish. It's a great thing to see our elderly veterans appreciated and honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.