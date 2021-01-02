We welcome the coming new year with hope.
After a year like the one now left behind, that may be the least — or maybe the most — anyone should expect as another page of history is turned. There is little doubt the novel coronavirus was the great disrupter of our lifetimes, but 2020 could prove to be a valuable moment in time should we choose to learn the lessons it offers.
Hopefully, we will remember why the scientific method is taught and learned in classrooms around the world, that observable — and provable — facts exist.
While questioning facts may be a good exercise, they cannot be changed simply by repeating falsehoods. Inaccuracies can be proven only by reasoned examination and rigorous analysis the scientific method demands.
Hopefully we will remember unity strengthens us, and diversity — the fabric of this nation — must be embraced. Division is a tactic used to weaken and destroy, and those who seek to divide us should be denied the opportunity to do so.
There will be some bumps as we roll into a new year — some public health experts say some of the deadliest weeks are ahead of us. But the rapid development, testing and distribution of vaccines provides hope for the weeks and months beyond those.
Hopefully, we remember the need to exercise patience and practice pandemic protocols while people wait for vaccines to be administered. The consensus seems to be that any sense of normalcy will return when 70% to 80% of the population is vaccinated.
Achieving this together will make 2021 a happier new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.