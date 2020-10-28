Oklahoma hospitals were not prepared for a pandemic, and this one has revealed problems that could have been foreseen.
Hospitals in metropolitan areas around the state are having problems finding beds for COVID-19 patients. Hospital administrators should have known that if something like a pandemic hit, they could not handle the load.
Granted, most of the time, they are expecting other types of incidents that could lead to mass casualties — airplane crashes, tornados and the like. Those injured could be treated without the same kinds of problems COVID-19 has exposed — how to quarantine a large number of people who need very specialized care.
“The ICU beds are very tight in the major facilities,” said LaWanna Halstead, vice president of quality with the Oklahoma Hospital Association.
Bed availability can change hourly, and ICUs are often busy, but COVID-19 is straining the state’s hospital systems.
“Definitely our COVID cases have ramped up (and) that has created pretty full ICUs,” Halstead said. “The ICUs stay pretty full anyway on any given day and with the additional COVID patients, it really is quite tight.”
The state’s plan was to treat patients at hospitals in their home region, but those with a higher level of illness have to be sent to metro facilities for more specialized treatment. And, the metro areas are particularly feeling the strain. If those hospitals “stay pretty full anyway on any given day,” they are far from prepared for a major disaster.
If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is that not only is the country not prepared for a pandemic, but the state and our hospitals are not ready either. We just hope they don’t forget what chaos COVID-19 has created and that they come up with a plan for the future.
