Legislators should vote down House Bill 3824 and continue to allow the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to continue oversight of permit variances to keep our waters clean.
House Bill 3824, if passed, would streamline the process of adopting "water quality standards variances for facilities that are unable to meet newly adopted" standards. Critics contend the bill "would make it easier for DEQ to reduce water quality standards and allow polluters to continue polluting."
If they can't meet the standards, then that should be their problem to regulate their pollution and quit dumping it in the rivers and lakes. We should not be finding ways for them to get around the rules.
As it stands, the OWRB and ODEQ are both involved in the cleanliness of our lakes and rivers. The bill would eliminate the requirement that facility operators petition the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for a variance before engaging ODEQ to obtain a discharge permit.
Oklahomans have no reason to allow our waters to get dirtier than they already are. The renewal of discharge permits for point-source facilities located within the Illinois River has been delayed several years while Arkansas stakeholders continued to challenge the state's numeric phosphorus standard for scenic rivers.
Upstream businesses and other polluters want to get rid of the OWRB oversight. We need to work on keeping our water clean. We need the OWRB. In fact, if there are going to be more variances, there should be more oversight, not less. OWRB does the research to be able to set standards. Let them continue their job to make sure Oklahomans have clean water.
