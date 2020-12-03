An abrupt about face by state health officials provides "some flexibility" for school districts attempting to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The policy change announced on the eve of Thanksgiving gives districts the option of providing space at school for students required to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Schools must have the ability to accommodate social distancing throughout the day, administer rapid testing, report the results, and provide constant adult supervision.
The conditions seem to be an insurmountable burden for districts already taxed by a public health crisis mishandled by politicians driven by mixed motives. But considering the rising number of cases has forced the termination of classroom instruction at many districts, it may be the best option available.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim health commissioner, said students subject to a 14-day quarantine lose many of the essential benefits schools provide. Those benefits include "a safe environment with adult supervision, nutritional support, internet and technology resources and easier access to instructor assistance."
All of those things seem essential to students' health and well-being, and adopting this policy ensures the availability of each during the students' quarantine period. It will only work only if districts have the resources available to provide what is required by the state and all provisions are enforced.
Alicia Priest, president of Oklahoma Education Association, is rightfully frustrated with the option. She noted the policy announcement came within 24 hours after state health officials warned districts of initiating similar measures independently.
It is even more frustrating that state officials failed to put a plan in place months ago to address a situation they were warned would happen. While slapdash measures and last-minute changes are no remedy for their lack of preparation, this might be the best option available now.
A lack of oversight at any level will spell failure at all levels. It could be catastrophic and cause more damage than planning for another semester of distance learning.
