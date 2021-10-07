A legislative review of a popular incentives program for qualifying manufacturers exposed flaws that have been overlooked too long — the most important appear to be uniformity and oversight.
Economic development invites competition, pitting states and cities against others vying for new investment in communities that will bring good jobs and generate growth. Competing often requires an offer of incentives to companies looking to expand or relocate.
That's an unfortunate, but understandable, circumstance that local and state government officials must navigate. Good stewardship requires constant monitoring to ensure program effectiveness and to guard against waste.
Qualifying manufacturers and energy companies are eligible for a five-year credit on ad valorem taxes assessed on company's real and personal property. The county in which the property is located — and other taxing entities, like schools, that would share in the ad valorem revenue — is reimbursed by the state, which dedicates 1% of its net collections of personal and corporate income tax for that purpose.
It's good times for all during the first five years. Businesses pay no property taxes in a state where the burden of taxation ranks among the middle, and local taxing entities realize the benefits of increased revenue as a result of economic development.
Those good times start to fade when program benefits expire and more program beneficiaries opt to protest property valuations after the responsibility for paying the tax shifts. A chief complaint appears to be valuation methods that make costs less predictable and promote instability.
Energy companies, which make up the bulk of those protesting assessed values upon the expiration of the five-year exemption, have complained in the past that Oklahoma Tax Commission has sole authority to value exempt property. Program beneficiaries lack standing to challenge the valuation during the five-year exemption, so the odds of a of a protest being filed when the incentive expires increases.
Because property is assessed at "fair market value" for ad valorem tax purposes, disputes often arise. Those disputes arise as a result of the difference between the costs tied to a company's capital investment and the amount of money that would be exchanged between a willing buyer and seller.
These are problems that have been known for some time — discussed during other legislative hearings. And there certainly should be no denial of a property owner's right to protest the valuation of their property.
But we should not allow schools and other entities that rely on ad valorem tax revenue face the uncertainties of financial shortfalls while the amounts in dispute are held in escrow. Lawmakers must provide more clarity and a dispute resolution system that doesn't hold schools hostage.
