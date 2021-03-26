THUMBS UP to INCOR for expanding their production center to provide jobs for people with developmental disabilities.
The production center recently moved into a new space behind INCOR’s Next2New Resale and Consignment Shop. The production center had occupied a small space by the resale shop.
INCOR provides residential, group home and employment services including vocational training and job coaching through contracts with the State of Oklahoma Health Care Authority, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and other third party payers, according to INCOR's website.
Several local businesses have partnered with INCOR to help keep clients employed. If you've ever been to the recycling drop-off center, you have probably encountered some INCOR clients who work there.
INCOR's clients want the same things most people want — a job to feel useful and a workplace they can enjoy. And with new projects in the works, more of INCOR's clients will have jobs.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the groups and individuals who stepped up to participate in this year's Azalea Spring Clean-up.
Muskogee churches, civic groups, families and individuals picked up trash bags and other equipment to get the city ready for the Azalea Festival.
Although most of the events have been canceled or postponed, that won't stop visitors from coming to the city. People want to visit Honor Heights Park, and will spend time in town eating, shopping and seeing what Muskogee has to offer.
But cleaning up is something we should all have on our minds.
“We need to put our best foot forward and love where you live," said City of Muskogee Stormwater Technician Karen Coker. “Keep a trash bag in your car. We just need to accept responsibility and love where you live."
We can all make a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.