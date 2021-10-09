Indigenous Peoples' Day will be observed in cities and states more this year than ever before as the movement to paint a more complete and accurate picture of U.S. history continues to grow.
The idea of Indigenous Peoples' Day was born in 1977 during a United Nations-sponsored conference in Geneva, Switzerland. Discussions during the conference focused on discrimination against indigenous populations in the Americas.
Indigenous Peoples' Day acknowledges Native Americans inhabited the continents of the Western Hemisphere long before the Europeans arrived. Fossilized footprints unearthed by researchers at White Sands National Park in New Mexico, according to a recent article in the journal Science, provide evidence of human inhabitants dating back at least 23,000 years.
The observance, acknowledged this year for the first time by presidential proclamation, "celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples ... who were here long before colonization of the Americas began." The observance is intended to dispel the myth of "discovery" and introduce an historical narrative that is more honest.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed in conjunction with — and sometimes rather than — Columbus Day, a holiday established in 1937 by the U.S. Congress. The holiday became a source of contention as more was learned about the corruption of colonization and forced assimilation.
“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in his Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”
In a separate proclamation for Columbus Day, Biden acknowledged the important roles played by Italian-Americans as this nation was taking shape. But he also referenced the violence and harm experienced by indigenous peoples as a result of the colonization of the Americas.
That harm continues — a recent study found 87% of the references to Native Americans in U.S. curricula predate the 20th century. That narrative, researchers say, marginalizes Native Americans, indigenous culture and their contributions to modern society.
"In textbooks, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about Native people, about our customs and about how we live our life," event coordinator Sarah Megan Kelley said. "We want not just natives to see what we’re about, but also non-Indians to see our culture be this way.”
All of us should take time to learn about our neighbors.
