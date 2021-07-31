Rougher Innovations Academy represents what appears to be forward-thinking approach to public education during a time of uncertainty.
Thinking outside the box is something students should learn, and leading by example is exemplary. But Whittier Elementary's transition to an academy of blended learning, one that provides both virtual and in-person instruction from third through 12th grades, must be monitored closely.
Students' safety and success must be paramount of any educational endeavor. RIA undoubtedly addresses the first by offering a virtual learning component.
Virtual learning is especially important now as the number of new COVID-19 cases escalate, prompting concerns about the health and safety of students and their families. Mitigation options available to schools were limited by state officials more concerned about politics than public health.
Blended learning also provides flexibility for parents with work schedules impacted by the pandemic. This flexibility also provides some relief for families with limited options for child care services.
Ensuring students' success will prove more difficult.
American Academy of Pediatrics Council on School Health chairwoman Sonja O'Leary issued a statement noting the "heartbreaking toll" the pandemic has taken on children unable to attend school this past year. O'Leary said it wasn't "just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health.”
Muskogee Public Schools plans to implement programs to provide social and emotional support for RIA students and verify attendance. Screening students to assess the potential for success before admission and regularly monitoring grades and attendance should help ensure success.
RIA Principal Karen Watkins said this virtual component of Muskogee Public Schools will make it more "competitive in the education world." It should help compete for limited state funding for education that could flow to virtual charter schools that have been blamed for declining enrollment in some districts.
It is important to keep state education dollars flowing to public education. That is more likely to happen when school districts ensure students' safety and success.
Muskogee Public Schools set benchmarks for students that can be monitored to ensure success. We hope similar benchmarks will help assess the academy's progress.
The need for virtual learning as a public health measure will expire someday. When that time comes, school districts must be able to justify blended learning programs with objective evidence of success.
