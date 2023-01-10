The concept of open meetings and open records is important —citywide, countywide, statewide and nationwide.
It is valuable to every resident of the State of Oklahoma.
It's not about journalists defending their ability to access the information. Journalists' jobs are to serve the community.
According to a recent story out of Noble County, four school board members accused of violating the Open Meeting Act were arrested and charged.
The board members met multiple times outside of public meetings, didn’t notify the public of the meeting or create an agenda, court records state, and were subsequently warned by an attorney that convening outside a public meeting would violate state law. Other violations also were noted.
The Phoenix has a sign in its lobby that reads: “The highest purpose of journalism is to give citizens with the information they need to govern themselves.”
That’s what the Open Meetings and Open Records acts are all about. It is about journalists being the conduit between government and the people and for journalists to hold government accountable for the people.
It’s not about journalists or for journalists, although they probably use it more than anyone else. It’s about people being able to hold their publicly elected officials accountable.
Not many citizens comb through records of school boards or city council meetings. The job of the journalist is to do just that and inform the public about what is in those records, and what happens at those meetings.
Without the Open Meetings and Open Records acts, citizens would be in the dark about their public officials, the things they do, and your money that they spend.
