State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said he turned over the findings of his “inquiry” into allegations of “sexual assaults” at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft to Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Humphrey has asked for an independent investigation to find out if the investigations were conducted correctly.
If there are allegations against correctional officers, those allegations should be investigated. We need officers who are above reproach. They must realize that, yes, they are in a position of authority, but that doesn't give them carte blanche to do whatever they like to or with inmates. Inmates are to be protected by the officers, not victimized.
In an email, DOC spokesman Josh Ward said there have been nine federal Prison Rape Elimination Act complaints filed against officers at Eddie Warrior. The 2003 federal law is designed to prevent prison sexual victimization by offering inmates, staff and the public several ways to report alleged sexual abuse. Of the nine investigations at Eddie Warrior since 2021 — six of those were in 2021 and three in 2022. Of those, two were referred to the local district attorney for prosecution.
“Any sexual nature by an employee is considered a serious crime because of the power that they have over these inmates,” Humphrey said. “That’s why every one of these should be investigated.”
And these women who are incarcerated are paying their debt to society. They should be treated with dignity, no matter what their convictions are. They are already living a nightmare. They are incarcerated. They are away from their families, their children. They don't need it made worse by someone who victimizes them instead of protecting them.
