Muskogee Public School administrators have asked for help in determining how to spend $1 million for improvements to Irving Elementary School. The community should step up and do what it takes to make sure Irving students are getting the most for the money.
School administrators floated the idea of closing the neighborhood school, but reconsidered after a public outcry from parents and patrons. Administrators say the needs at Irving Elementary outstrip available funds.
At least $1.4 million is needed to complete planned upgrades, but the district has less than the $1 million for Irving it promised to voters in 2019 after passing a $110 million bond for districtwide improvements. The bond package included $1 million for much-needed repairs at each of the city's five elementary schools, and work has been completed at four of them.
Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall apologized to parents of Irving Elementary students and asked for their help in sorting out the school's greatest needs.
To their credit, Irving Elementary patrons, parents and educators stepped up to volunteer when asked to help prioritize improvements scheduled to begin during summer 2023. Their willingness to move forward with district administrators who kept them in the dark for months is admirable.
Advocates for Irving Elementary and its future demonstrate their support for the school.
We urge the community to rise up, provide input and support Irving Elementary and its students.
