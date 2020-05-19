As the state begins reopening, at least two local organizations are preparing to move ahead, and we hope that everyone who plans to attend these functions will realize social distancing is more important than ever.
Muskogee Little Theatre and Muskogee Community Band are gearing up for events that will take place in June.
Muskogee Community Band has been planning Symphony in the Park, an annual event. It was supposed to take place May 30, but has been pushed back to June 19. Even the number of band members will be fewer to allow for social distancing among musicians.
Muskogee Little Theatre also is making adjustments to their schedule and their facility.
They had planned to perform "Grease" in May, but it, too, has been pushed into June. Cast and crew members have practiced music at home, and choreographers have posted videos so that dance moves can be learned at home, as well. Now that they are rehearsing together, they are practicing social distancing, having their temperatures taken and washing hands frequently.
The audience capacity has been reduced by 45 percent to make things safer for visitors.
As much as people are ready to return to normal, we believe caution should continue to be exercised, much like MLT and Symphony in the Park. No one knows what will happen with COVID-19. We don't know if it's on its way out or if we could be in for another round.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay at least six feet from others. It's really not much to ask. Lives are too valuable to take any chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.