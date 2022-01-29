Gov. Kevin Stitt's ongoing effort to derail partnerships forged between the state and federally recognized tribes based in Oklahoma has proven to be the greatest mystery of his time in office.
It seems to us a governor with a shot for a second term would have tried to mend fences after contesting the renewal of tribal gaming compacts and losing in dramatic fashion. Stitt lost on the issue of automatic renewal provisions for the gaming compacts he had challenged, and he lost on the gaming compacts he negotiated without legislative consent.
After the U.S. Supreme Court determined Congress never disestablished the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation granted by treaty, Stitt doubled down on his divisive tactics. The governor created a commission to assess the ramifications of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision and recommend an appropriate response.
Stitt appointed nobody to the commission with affiliation to any tribe. An oil company executive was tapped to lead the commission, which reportedly favors taking power away the tribes' authority over their own land.
The most recent example of the governor's unyielding attacks against our sovereign neighbors was his refusal to renew hunting and fishing compacts with Cherokee and Choctaw nations. A few weeks after that abrupt decision Stitt publicly accused those tribes of reneging on agreements that cost Oklahoma taxpayers millions of dollars.
Tribal leaders said the governor's letter "significantly misrepresents the facts." Like us, they "remain disappointed and confused that Gov. Stitt focuses so much time and energy on needless conflict with Native American tribes."
The 2017 Oklahoma Native Impact Report published by the Center for Native American and Urban Studies at Oklahoma City University shows tribes contributed $12.9 billion to the state's economy. The report notes the tribes employed 96,000 people at the time — that number may be even higher now.
Oklahoma's tribes have proven to be good partners and neighbors. The governor likely needs their support more than they need his — that is something he might want to remember during an election year.
