There never has been a time when a mother is more needed than right now.
Caring, comforting, loving, nurturing: A mother provides everything a person needs, craves and desires throughout life, during good times and bad, times of abundance or need. Mothers put their needs aside to address those of their children regardless of age, a selfless demonstration of grace and kindness.
Too often the contributions and sacrifices our mothers make go unnoticed, taken for granted like so many other things in life. The additional demands placed upon their lives as they balance the often competing needs and responsibilities of work and family often go ignored.
Labor force participation rates among women is at near record highs, with 75% of women from age 25 to 54 holding down jobs for either economic necessity or personal satisfaction. The labor force participation rate of mothers whose youngest child was 6 years old or younger was about 65% during the most recent year recorded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
From factory floors to board rooms America's mothers often labor longer and harder to get the recognition they deserve for the contributions they have made to family, their professions and communities.
In times like these, we could all use a hug from our mothers. But on this Sunday we must take time to hug our mothers, recognize the important roles they played in our lives, and pledge to give them the admiration and respect they deserve.
Happy Mother's Day!
