THUMBS UP to local Girl Scouts who will be selling Girl Scout Cookies through March 21.
The annual cookie sales help scouts learn a variety of life skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Because of COVID-19, you won't likely have any girls knocking on your door, so if you see Girl Scouts setting up booths at Lowe's, Arvest Banks in Muskogee, Eufaula and Wagoner on weekends, stop by and grab a box or two. You can even order them online to have them shipped to your home. If you like, you can order them, and a Girl Scout will deliver them.
Proceeds from cookie sales benefit area troops by helping pay for trips or fun activities. They also share the proceeds at food banks and animal shelters, for example.To find Girl Scout Cookies in the Muskogee area or to place an order, go online to https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html?#74401.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Public Schools. A topping out ceremony was held this week at what will soon be the Freshman Academy.
The ceremony marks a milestone in the construction on the site of the former Alice Robertson Junior High School, which was a landmark for 80 years.
The Freshman Academy was part of a $110 million bond package voters approved in 2019. MPS officials, and a community planning committee decided that renovating and rebuilding the old AR would be too expensive.
“It was hard to see it come down,” said Darla Ryan, who attended the school and then taught there. “But it’s going to be a privilege to see it go up so it can continue to address the students of the future.”
While the project is somewhat bittersweet for many, it's exciting for students to have a new school that will hopefully last another 80 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.