THUMBS UP to Carrie Underwood for making a $100,000 donation to Checotah Public Schools to help students with distance learning.
Underwood donated the money to Checotah Public Schools for Chromebook laptop purchases and other technology. The donation was made through her C.A.T.S. (Checotah Animal, Town, School) Foundation.
“Carrie has always been very generous to the schools,” said Checotah School Superintendent Monte Madewell. “Her foundation has always supported Checotah. I really appreciate the fact that she continues to give.”
Madewell said the grant funded the district’s purchase of 400 Chromebooks, which recently arrived. “We now have Chromebooks for every grade from third through 12th grade,” he said. “We ordered tablet computers for pre-K through second grade — they haven’t come in yet.”
Checotah High School Principal Jennifer Campbell said Google Classroom helps “bridge the gap between our traditional learners and our distance learners.”
Campbell said without the Chromebooks, they wouldn't have that capability.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Sons of the American Legion, who hosted a Child Safety Day/Touch a Truck event in Fort Gibson.
Children had the opportunity to see a variety of vehicles, including several police cars, motorcycles and even a Fort Gibson Schools activity bus.
In addition, kids also had the chance to meet police officers, watch a Fort Gibson Police K-9 demonstration and learn a little first aid.
The children had fun and honking horns, learning about gear police have in their cars and meeting the officers that patrol Fort Gibson streets.
Legion Squadron 20 Commander Richard Stewart said about 150 to 200 people visited the displays. He said the event also featured “do’s and don’ts” for Halloween safety.
“All in all for the most part, it turned out better than what I expected it to be,” he said. “It’s so the kids can interact with the police department and let them know that they don’t have to be afraid of them. If you need them, they are there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.