Exchange Club of Muskogee may have had to cancel the Chili Cook-off in April, but Jeep Jam will go on as planned, and we would like to see people support the Exchange Club's efforts.
RC & the Ambers kicks off the party with Cody Canada & The Departed headlining Friday evening. General admission is $15, and VIP tickets are $25.
Although there are fees to participate in Jeep Jam activities, which take place through Oct. 4, the event is free for spectators. Vendors, including food vendors, will be available.
Jeeps come from around the country to drive through mud pits, climb boulders and show off their rides. Off-site trail rides will take place at the Gruber ORV trail.
And one of the best things that come out of the event? The money that is raised goes to help the youth of Muskogee. The Exchange Club of Muskogee donates proceeds to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Kids' Space (Muskogee County's Child Advocacy Center), Muskogee Education Foundation, Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, the Exchange Club of Muskogee's Shoe and Coat Fund, and more.
So, if you are interested in getting out of your house during this pandemic, Jeep Jam could be just for you. Most of the activities are outdoors, so that you can enjoy social distancing. It's also family-friendly, so bring the kids. (Bring your face mask, just in case.)
For a schedule and information, go the the Exchange Club of Muskogee's Facebook page.
Head out to Hatbox Field to listen to some music and watch some rock-climbing, mud-slinging fun and support the Exchange Club.
