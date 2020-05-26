As landlords and tenants begin showing up when the small claims dockets are called in courtrooms across Oklahoma, we pray the judges presiding over a backlog of 2,300 eviction cases will be judicious in their decisions.
With a statewide unemployment rate of 13.7% in April and initial claims of newly jobless Oklahomans continuing to mount by the tens of thousands each week, removing families from their homes en masse would be a mistake. Crowding people into homes with members of their extended family or shelters accelerates the risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as a sputtering economy tries to get traction.
The $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package approved by Congress protects some tenants against evictions — the CARES Act prohibits the filing of new cases against tenants who live in federally financed or subsidized housing until July 24. States and local governments have provided some protection, but that varies by location, leaving renters at the courts' mercy.
Landlords deserve equal protection, and they have financial interests judges must balance as they find the facts, apply the law, and determine the outcome of each case. Those financial interests, after all, will contribute to any revival of an economy undermined by a federal government that politicized its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But the social costs of mass evictions and the resulting risks to public health and safety poses an even greater threat to our economic recovery. Researchers have found evictions, even absent a health threat like COVID-19, often set off a chain reaction of hardships that include physical and mental health problems, joblessness, financial loss and homelessness.
The American Civil Liberties Union cites studies that show mass evictions would hit minority tenants particularly hard, with women being vulnerable to sexual harassment and abuse by landlords. Evicting domestic violence survivors puts them at risk of being drawn back into an abusive relationships.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said his administration has no plans to intervene but noted the "need to be really cautious" and to "give people the benefit of the doubt." The governor's comments highlight the flaws in the congressional aid that appears to have fallen short of intended goals.
There has been no protection for too many paychecks, and unemployment benefits have yet to be paid to Oklahomans who file new claims each week by the thousands. To evict these folk and put them at greater risk than they are already would be a travesty.
Our U.S. senators should rethink their position about the need for more assistance and how to ensure aid is delivered where it's needed. Our governor should temporarily suspend the eviction process while providing landlords assurances for payment.
Until those things happen, we must rely on our judges to do the right thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.