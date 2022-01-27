When hunting season opens next month at the Oklahoma Statehouse, legislators should take aim at the most recent attempt to end the prohibition that prevents people from packing pistols on college campuses.
State lawmakers shot down a similar measure trotted out in 2020 by gun rights advocates who found success a year earlier with a constitutional carry law. They resuscitated the measure this year — just in time for the next election cycle.
Arguments advanced for similar measures in the past seemed more earnest than those being made today. Advocates of a concealed-carry-on-college-campuses bill argued in 2020 that students were vulnerable to attacks by anyone who might "come into that zone armed and do substantial harm."
Playing to parental sympathies apparently failed in 2020, so advocates backing Senate Bill 1331 are tossing out raw meat hoping the blood will attract some sharks. Don Spencer, head of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, described opponents as "just part of the woke crowd ... concerned that a person being able to use self-defense might be a problem for the university.”
Regardless of whether this legislation is intended to stir a pot of emotions and motivate voters or provide some level of protection, Oklahomans should know the prohibition is not absolute. A person who secures written permission for a college or university president may carry a firearm on campus after permission is granted.
Sure, that may impose a burden on a person seeking a waiver. But we believe the safety and security of the campus community outweighs the needs of a few in this instance.
We believe there would be a greater threat if college-aged students were allowed to roam campus while carrying concealed handguns. Even with mandatory training and permitting required — advocates evidently concede the need for oversight — lives would be placed at risk if campuses become gun-free zones.
Gun-rights advocates tend to focus on external threats while arguing for legislation that would make it easier for people to carry firearms. Mental health studies conducted during the course of decades show college students who have greater access to firearms are more likely to die as a result of suicide than those with restricted access.
College life can be unsettled and stressful — that may be more true today as a pandemic complicates social interaction. It would be unwise to make the college experience more volatile by lifting reasonable firearms restrictions that still exist.
