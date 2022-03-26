Oklahoma lawmakers have been known to conduct themselves in curious ways, but a bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives left us scratching our heads.
If senators fail to kill House Bill 3159, which would allow students infected with head lice to continue attending class, that itch — like head lice — will spread quickly. The only way to prevent head lice from spreading is to treat the host, killing the lice and nits.
Existing law prohibits students who attend public, private or parochial schools from attending class if they have head lice. The prohibition continues until the infected student "is free from ... head lice," and certification from a qualified health professional is presented to school officials.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, who said his bill would transfer the authority to decide whether a student can remain in class from legislators to those most affected: parents, doctors and health officials. This would further the goal of local control of our schools, which we generally support.
And we agree with State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, a nurse practitioner. The measure might protect students infected with head lice from the stigmatization of being removed from class.
But head lice can spread quickly through an elementary school classroom and into the homes of students exposed if steps are not taken to isolate infestations or they go untreated. An individual infestation can rapidly become a costly and time-consuming task that suddenly must be undertaken by an entire classroom of students and their parents.
Removing head lice from the state's communicable disease statute for schools would cause more confusion than clarity and fails to consider the general welfare and public good. We urge our senators to Nix HB 3159 and get RID of it before it progresses any further.
