Muskogee County Environmental Deputy Derek Apple is ready to clean up the county with the help of inmates from the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, but residents need to do their part, too.
Apple was recently hired to help control illegal dumping in the county.
Dumping trash and other waste makes no sense. It's horrible to look at. It can damage the environment. And if some of it gets in local creeks and streams, well, that could cost the lives of animals who drink the water. And, it's costly to clean up.
“Instead of disposing of it properly, they bring it out here and dump it,” Apple said last week at a large dump site. “And the citizens get to pay for us to come pick it up and dispose of it.”
They're not only cleaning up the trash. They are actively looking for the people responsible for dumping. Yes, that means they dig through trash looking for things to help them identify people. And they will find those items. And with technology on their side, they will track down people responsible.
Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin said he wanted county residents to know that reports of illegal dumping will be investigated, “and we will be following up the cases with fines for illegal dumping.”
Punishment for dumping on public or private property without consent ranges from $200 to $5,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both, according to Oklahoma Statutes.
The cost of taking trash to the landfill is much less than a citation would be.
If you're considering dumping trash out in the county, expect a fine. If you see someone dumping illegally, report it.
