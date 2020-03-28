THUMBS UP to community members who are finding ways to help entertain others who are stuck at home.
Harley Hamm and Bronko Carr provided musical entertainment via Facebook Thursday night from the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Although no audience was present, the concert went on as a way to entertain residents who are stuck at home. According to Facebook, the show had 989 views.
That's at least 989 people whose evening was better because of the online concert.
The concert also served as a fundraiser for those musicians who took part. We hope Muskogee showed those artists some love by leaving a donation.
THUMBS UP to teachers at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School and Hilldale Elementary School for taking time to decorate their cars and parade through neighborhoods near their schools to bring a little sunshine to students.
Students came out of their homes and waved as teachers, along with family members and even pets, toured the neighborhoods, trying to spread a little cheer.
Teachers from Hilldale were set to have their parade Friday afternoon.
Children and their parents were excited to see the parades and wave at teachers. Teachers were excited to see their students. They have not seen each other since school let out March 12 for Spring Break.
We are all in unfamiliar territory with the coronavirus and COVID-19. It's nice to see musicians, teachers and families come together — even at a distance — to let others know that they care about them.
