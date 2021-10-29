THUMBS UP to Pat Pack for all of the care provided to children she has helped over her 46 years at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center.
Pack has been with the center since it began in 1975 at Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Pack said she loves the interaction with babies, children and teens. And those, babies, children and teens have felt the love Pack shared in her job as a therapist.
She said she loved being able to “engage with so many amazing children and their families, and in many cases, watch the children grow, achieve things.”
She has helped many children in their journey to walk, talk and engage with others. Muskogee owes a big debt of gratitude to Pack and her work.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the churches and organizations that are providing candy and events for Halloween this year. There are entirely too many to list.
But between COVID-19 and all of the other dangers associated with kids going door-to-door to trick or treat, these events are a welcome change.
Gone are the days when kids were turned loose on their own to trick or treat, running from house to house, eager to find out what treasure they will get at the next house. Times are different.
Now, the events are organized. Not only do kids get their candy, they also get fun experiences through games and interaction with others. Some are indoors, some are outside, weather permitting.
Our children have been through a lot since COVID-19 came along. We hope they all get to enjoy Halloween and all of the treats that go with it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.