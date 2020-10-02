THUMBS UP to all the manufacturers of Muskogee and the surrounding area on this National Manufacturing Day.
Mayor Marlon Coleman was correct when he described the city's partners of industry and manufacturing as "the heartbeat of Muskogee." The investment and commitments these companies make in Muskogee "make us great."
Oklahoma is home to more than 3,000 manufacturers, and those companies employ more than 136,000 people in our state. While there is definitely room for improvement, most manufacturing jobs come with competitive wage and benefit packages.
The Port of Muskogee's Industrial Development Director Marie Synar said local manufacturers have done a pretty good job navigating the pandemic, producing "innovative products right here in Muskogee." She said many manufacturers have openings right now — those can be found www.facebook.com/mskmfgjobs/
THUMBS UP to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, which opened its breast center this week after relocating to its main campus. Saint Francis Breast Center offers more services than it did at its previous North Main Street location.
The relocated facility features technological upgrades and services that will help patients avoid out-of-town trips for examinations many people try to find reasons to put off anyway. It also provides a more relaxed and comfortable setting with mood lighting and other extras.
Mammography Technologist Abigail Washington describes the new center as a "one-stop shop." In addition to mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs, the center offers bone-density scans and more.
It's nice when big-city services are available at the hometown hospital.
