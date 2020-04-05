Oklahoma lawmakers will return to the Capitol this week for a special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to address the impact COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the state and its residents.
Legislators will address a projected revenue failure of about $416 million and a coordinated response to the unprecedented demand for medical care and the facilities expected to provide that care. Our elected representatives at the statehouse will have a pretty good idea about the state's financial needs and how to address them because they will have the information necessary to make good decisions.
When it comes to making decisions about meeting the needs of Oklahomans who might be exposed to the novel coronavirus or fall ill to COVID-19, the disease it causes, they will be flying blind. That's because there is a void in the data required to make fully informed decisions about the level — and amount — of care that will be needed to save lives.
Experts at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Health Department were asked to develop a model for the pandemic to facilitate planning. That model was to help forecast and plan for patient surges to ensure an adequate number of intensive care unit beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, secretary of Science and Innovation, told The Frontier, more testing is needed in order to "understand what’s going on out in our communities across our state." Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge told the nonprofit digital media startup the state has only “part of the equation” without that data.
We urge lawmakers to exercise caution as they move forward on Monday. Make decisions only when there is enough good information to act. Get the data needed to make other important decisions.
While the state was slow getting the data it needed by testing for the novel coronavirus, there are indications the capacity is ramping up for testing to occur. Stitt has loosened some of the previous restrictions for testing, removing yet another barrier to the collection of data needed.
We agree important decisions must be made, but they must not be made in haste — too much time has been wasted already to allow that to happen. Testing must proceed, and the necessary data collected so decisions made and authority granted during these extraordinary times achieve identified objectives.
