Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill that aims to provide greater transparency in government was bad enough, but failing to override that veto after it passed unanimously in both legislative chambers would be shameful.
Senate Bill 1695 would require those appointed by the governor to lead a state agency or serve as cabinet secretary to file financial disclosure statements. Its passage comes as county, state and federal entities scrutinize Stitt administration expenditures worth millions of dollars.
The governor said the bill falls short of what must be done to promote greater transparency by failing to include legislative appointees "and certain state officers elected by boards or commissions." Stitt urged lawmakers "to revisit this topic and pass legislation that subjects all state officers — whether elected, appointed or subject to a retention election — to the same set of financial disclosure requirements.”
We agree with the governor about the need to expand the disclosure requirement to include officials whose personal interests might conflict with public policy or influence decisions. Some who would be subject to the mandates of SB 1695 were obligated previously to disclose financial interests.
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission began a few years ago to eliminate disclosure requirements for more than 90% of those who were subject to rules promulgated in 1994. Oklahoma Watch reports the number of mandatory filers was reduced from about 6,000 to 362 when the rules were amended, and state ethics officials still won't post disclosure statements online.
Despite the shortcomings of SB 1695, the governor's veto cannot be justified. Stitt requested — and lawmakers granted — an expansion of the governor's authority to appoint those who lead state agencies.
That enhanced authority increases the need for transparency. Lawmakers should override Stitt's veto and return next year ready to expand the mandate and require the same level of transparency for other political appointees.
