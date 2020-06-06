A backlog of unemployment claims that clogged the antiquated systems at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and prevented processing and payment of new claims could be cleared by Monday.
That's a concept that might be beyond belief for tens of thousands of our neighbors who have been filing and then waiting in vain for a little financial relief after the COVID-19 pandemic swept them out of their jobs. The number of unemployment claims filed since February exceeded 500,000 this week as the state's unemployment rate surged from 2.9% in March to 13.7% in April — U.S. Department of Labor data show another 200,000 initial claims were filed in May.
Until this past week, the agency charged with processing unemployment claims filed in Oklahoma had reported a backlog of unprocessed claims that ranged from 45,000 to 130,000. Even those whose claims were processed and approved found no financial relief because a third-party contractor responsible for getting unemployment payments into the hands of the jobless stumbled.
As OESC officials worked to sort out that problem, the agency appeared to shift its focus from the backlog of unprocessed claims to allegations of fraudulent claims. Growing concerns that overly generous benefits — due to the combination of traditional and pandemic payments — might prevent claimants from returning to work seemed to exacerbate the backlog.
Investigators looking into reports of fraud discovered an alleged link to an organized Nigerian crime ring and reportedly identified nearly 15,000 fictitious claims — about 3% of those that had been filed. Meanwhile, the majority of those who filed valid claims kept waiting for the relief to which they were entitled but seemed would never arrive.
U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, an Oklahoma City Democrat who represents the 5th Congressional District, found 90% of the 860 Oklahomans surveyed by her staff experienced three or more "significant" roadblocks while navigating OESC's claims process. As of May 20, about 85% said they had yet to receive the assistance sought, and 80% had been waiting more than a month for help.
Executive Director Robin Roberson resigned unexpectedly on May 22 after commissioners voted to consolidate the agency's information technology division and business services with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. An agency that saw initial claims increase about 3,000% — from about 1,500 a week to an average of 47,000 during a 10-week span — was left without a leader and a backlog that would have taken until 2022 to clear at the rate they were being processed when Roberson left.
Interim Director Shelly Zumwalt, who announced this past Monday the agency cleared about 29% of the backlog during her first week on the job, expects to clear much of what remains of the unprocessed claims by Monday. She said the thousands of Oklahomans whose claims remained in limbo for weeks have been processed and reclassified as being in paid status.
Zumwalt said processing those claims does not guarantee payment for those who filed them, but it moves the process forward and opens the door to other opportunities unavailable to those whose claims for which no decisions were rendered. In addition to clearing the backlog, changes are being made to clear up some of the confusion that contributed to the backlog.
It's high time OESC responds to this crisis in a manner that prioritizes the needs of workers displaced by a deadly pandemic that plunged the economy to Depression-era levels. It will take a while to root out the fundamental flaws of the state's unemployment system that put the needs of displaced workers on the back burner, but that day will come.
Until then, we applaud Zumwalt's willingness to step up and accept the challenge, to make the bold decisions necessary to overcome unprecedented challenges during uncertain times. We hope her efforts don't get undermined by entrenched interests that might have goals that don't necessarily benefit the workers.
