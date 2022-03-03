Oklahoma lawmakers appear more focused than ever on ways to silence voters and diminish the power they have to change laws or amend the state constitution.
They continue to look at various ways to make the initiative petition process more difficult. Nearly a dozen bills pending before the Legislature would change the constitutionally-protected process.
Some would increase the number of signatures required for the placement of initiative petitions on ballots, and some would require signatures that show support is geographically diverse. Others would increase the percentage of voters required for passing a state question once it is placed on a ballot.
All of them would render the initiative petition practically impossible. That is something no voter in this state should tolerate from elected officials who have demonstrated numerous times a willingness to ignore constituents and their needs.
Initiative petitions provide Oklahoma voters a way to change state law or the state constitution when those they elect fail to act on behalf of their constituents. During the past decade voters took it upon themselves to expand Medicaid, reform the criminal justice system and legalize medical cannabis — hot topics lawmakers refused to touch for one reason or another.
Lawmakers cite a growing divide between rural and urban interests as the driver of their desire to make the initiative petition process more difficult. Some say urban voters drown out the voices of rural Oklahomans whose interests may conflict with those supporting the petition and state question that follows.
Existing law allows Oklahomans to take policymaking into their own hands and put new laws up for a vote — if they can get 8% of voters statewide to sign on to a proposed law. Oklahomans can propose constitutional amendments with 15%.
But state Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said there’s already a high bar to get items on the ballot. In the past two decades, only six citizen-initiated petitions have been passed by voters, while lawmakers have sent over 100 state questions to voters to avoid casting votes on issues, he said.
“The reality is everybody has the same opportunity at the ballot box,” he said. “The fact that it shows up on the ballot is irrelevant. It’s the people of Oklahoma, the entire state, that are going to make the final decision.”
Fugate, who represents an urban-suburban district, said he’s opposed to any bills that remove power from the people or attempt to dilute it in any way. He said Oklahomans across the state are far more concerned about the Legislature’s power than about curtailing their own.
The initiative petition process allows Oklahomans to override the Legislature when lawmakers make dubious decisions or fail to act.
“Why would we want to take that power away from the people?” Fugate said. “Why would we want to make that harder? We ought to make it easier.”
