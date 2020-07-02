A majority of Oklahoma voters ignored the tactics of fear and division this week and took steps toward a healthier future by passing State Question 802, which will expand Medicaid coverage to 215,000 — maybe more — low-income adults.
Voters accomplished what legislators refused to do in a state where 14.2% of the residents have no health insurance — that's the second highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Lawmakers, who ignored their constituents' ability to access health care or pay for it when available, must resist the urge to monkey around with this decision.
Oklahoma will be the 37th state to expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, but it is the first to do so by enshrining expansion as a constitutional amendment. Unlike other states, where Medicaid was expanded by statute and may be changed legislatively, a statewide vote of the people would be required to change or repeal State Question 802, which grants Medicaid eligibility to adults who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty income level — that's $17,236 annually for an individual and $35,534 for a family of four.
The federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost to expand the state's Medicaid program, which is restricted now to low-income children and low-income adults who have children younger than 19 years old. The state will pay the remaining balance, an estimated $164 million a year.
Organizations that opposed SQ 802 played up the program's cost to the state, the threat of tax increases and cuts to services. Gov. Kevin Stitt, who worked this past year to come up with an alternative plan he could tinker with and undermine outcomes with a variety of federal waivers, echoed those concerns in an attempt to deteriorate support at the ballot box.
Multiple studies that examined the issue, according to an article published by Oklahoma Watch, found "overwhelming evidence the effect has been neutral, minimal or positive” with regard to the costs of Medicaid expansion. A study published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine found “no evidence that Medicaid expansion forced states to cut back on spending on other priorities, such as education, transportation or public assistance” even when Medicaid spending increased.
SQ 802 symbolizes the determination and will of Oklahoma voters. Elected officials who represent them should heed the message and their concerns.
