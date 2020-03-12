Our hats are off to State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, who authored a measure proposing a cost-of-living adjustment for state retirees that has passed the House 99-0.
State House lawmakers advanced the cost-of-living adjustment Tuesday for retirees.
If it becomes law, it would mark the first adjustment for retirees in more than a decade. It will add about $767 million in increased liability to the state’s pension system.
Nearly 85 percent of retirees will receive a 4 percent adjustment. It will take one to two additional years to fully fund the pension system, Frix said.
At one time, the state had one of the worst funded pension systems in the nation, but that’s changed in recent years, he said.
“That’s because of sacrifices our retirees have made over the last 12 years going without a COLA, but that’s also because of the tough decisions this body has made,” Frix said.
Imagine going 12 years without a raise. That's a big sacrifice, and nobody asked them if they were willing to do without. It's hard enough for retirees to get by. With the cost of everything going up, it's likely there are lots of things they can't afford to buy. But, even with the COLA, some retirees are being short-changed. As of Tuesday, all but two pensions — the teachers and firefighters — were at least 80 percent funded, state records show. The teachers' retirement system remained 72.4 percent funded, and the firefighters' pension was 70.8 percent funded.
That's not good enough. All state public retirees should be treated equally. Our lawmakers are tasked with making that happen and taking care of those employees who have devoted much of their lives to this state. We hope the Senate and the governor sign off on the measure to at least make a start in helping state retirees.
