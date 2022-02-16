Oklahoma lawmakers do a lot of great work, but there are those who waste time and money on frivolous measures, and those legislators should do better.
Some of the ideas they are coming up with (and spending time and taxpayer dollars bringing them to the table) are ludicrous.
Last year, state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, filed a bill to create a Bigfoot hunting season. That measure was never supposed to make it out of committee, but it did exactly what it was intended to do — promote interest and tourism in his heavily wooded district in southeast Oklahoma that reportedly boasts the ninth most sightings in the world of the legendary ape-like creature. The attention even led to a nearly $3 million bounty for capturing the beast unharmed.
Humphrey said he’d hoped to make the measure a tourism package, but state leaders were “afraid we’d look silly doing it.”
You think?
One measure would make the medically debunked COVID-19 treatments ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine available over the counter without approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Another one would create a government database of women seeking abortions. Another wants abortions to be based on a woman's menstrual cycle.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said 10 or 11 years ago, she could tell constituents which bills would “have legs.” But Virgin said she’s seen a recent spike in the number of lawmakers who are proposing bills based on politics instead of policy and measures that have a more extreme focus.
And therein lies one of the biggest problems. Legislators have forgotten for whom they work. We don't want our legislators using time and money for political gain. Let's see them find ways to actually solve problems. What can they do to improve the lives of Oklahomans?
When legislators file bills as a publicity stunt, they should be sanctioned. The people of Oklahoma deserve better. We have to do better. We have to care more. If you don't like what's going on in Oklahoma City, you should contact your legislators and share your opinion. Let them know we expect more from them. They are there to work for you.
