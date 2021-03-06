Oklahoma voters should make sure legislators don’t chisel away progress made since 2016, when voters approved criminal justice reforms included in State Question 780.
The measure reclassified some nonviolent felonies, making them punishable only as misdemeanors. SQ 780 accomplished much of what proponents — along with a sizable majority of Oklahoma voters — hoped it would.
Oklahoma’s prison population has dropped considerably since the implementation of SQ 780 reforms — the state’s incarceration rate is only the third highest now. And many of those previously swept up by the criminal justice system are being treated now for their problems rather than being imprisoned.
But Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, thinks it is up to him to undo the will of 831,000 Oklahomans — more than 58% of those who cast ballots in favor of the overdue reforms of SQ 780. Paxton sponsored a bill that would target the economically disadvantaged who don’t deserve prison time and place new burdens upon courts and corrections.
Senate Bill 334 would enlarge the period of time available for an offender to trip up before facing a felony charge. Rather than having to commit three or more property crimes during a 90-day period with the value of stolen goods valued at $1,000 or more, SB 334 would extend that period to a full year.
Statistics show there really is no need for Paxton’s legislation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation data shows that larceny offenses have trended downward since the passage of SQ 780 — that is likely due to the success rates of treatment compared to incarceration. Oklahoma Watch reports show there were 70,776 larceny offenses reported in 2019, down from the 73,917 reported in 2016.
More important than the tinkering with elements of these crimes are the persistent efforts by lawmakers to undermine the will of the voters. Multiple attempts have been made by lawmakers who would undermine the will of a majority of Oklahomans.
Those efforts exemplify the importance of the initiative petition process. They also demonstrate why voters must reject any effort by lawmakers to make the initiative petition process more difficult.
There is little doubt there are some legislators who think they know best and what they believe they must to silence constituents. They will gerrymander districts to give themselves a competitive edge and make it more difficult for citizens to petition for initiatives lawmakers ignored.
Voters cannot afford to remain silent — especially when those elected to represent them continue to undermine their interests.
