Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.