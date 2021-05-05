They say timing is everything, and it is just that for the Muskogee Public Library. The library has lifted restrictions on the number of people who can be in the building at one time and lifted the 30-minute time limit, just in time for Children’s Book Week, which runs through May 9.
“Reading is a Superpower.” is the 2021 slogan for Children's Book Week.
According to Healthline, research shows that regular reading improves brain connectivity, increases your vocabulary and comprehension, empowers you to empathize with other people, aids in sleep readiness, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure and heart rate, fights depression symptoms, prevents cognitive decline as you age and contributes to a longer life. So, it's not just good for children, it's good for all of us.
And, children tend to mimic their parents. They want to be just like dad. They want to be just like mom. If they see you reading, they will want to read. If you read to them, they will want to learn how. If you help them learn how to read, they will become thoughtful, intelligent adults. Reading opens up so many new worlds for children to explore.
There are few places more relaxing than the library. You can feel it when you walk inside.
It's a great place to take children to encourage them to read and to learn. Visit your local library. They have so much to offer all ages.
