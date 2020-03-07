THUMBS UP to Muskogee High School's JROTC program. The group has not only increased the number of participants, they have been selected as one of 30 American schools to pilot a new JROTC program devoted to computer science and cybersecurity. JROTC stands for Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The JROTC-CS program is aimed at bridging the computer science education access gap at schools with JROTC programs. Only 32 percent of JROTC schools have Advanced Placement computer science courses.
In 2018, the program was on the verge of being eliminated. JROTC officials said the MHS program did not have enough cadets to meet minimum viability requirements for the previous three years. Officials said a school as big as MHS needed at least 100 cadets to keep the program viable. There were 55 at that time.
The program was told it needed 100 members by Oct. 10 to stay open. Not only did they meet their goal, they exceeded it.
Congratulations to the JROTC participants.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Art Guild for opening their doors to area high school students to display their art. Students from Checotah, Warner, and Porum schools are participating, contributing 143 pieces to the gallery.
Guild president Becky Lucht said the show was an effort to reach out and provide students with “the gallery experience.”
“We wanted to give these kids the chance to be in a real gallery,” Lucht said.
Porum High School art teacher Dwayne Barnes said hanging a piece in a public gallery was an important experience for fledgling artists.
“I really wanted them to experience the gallery setting, not your local little school thing,” Barnes said. “I wanted them to experience the whole deal of art, including the work that goes in before a show.”
Creativity, collaboration, confidence, cultural awareness, empathy, and critical thinking are just some of the skills that students learn through arts education.
Please consider stopping by the art guild to get a glimpse of area students' art.
The show runs through March 30, officially kicking off with a reception for the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the guild.
