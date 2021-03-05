THUMBS UP to Northeastern State University for their physician assistant studies program. They recently held an event at the Muskogee campus using music and drama students and community volunteers as "patients."
Student patients were provided with scripts so that 20 physician assistant students could learn how to treat and care for patients in a live setting.
When it comes to practicing just about anything, hands-on is generally more effective for learning than reading about it in a book.
First-year physician assistant student McKenzie Salyer of Tulsa said she found it easy to examine a live patient.
“It’s hard just studying the textbook,” she said. “But putting everything I learned to use was helpful and beneficial. It made all the studying worth it, knowing that I am potentially helping future patients. It’s good practice for sure.”
Physician assistants (sometimes referred to as PAs) work under the license of a supervising physician, but they treat and diagnose patients. They also interpret lab results and have the ability to write prescriptions.
In a time when there are all kinds of shortages in the medical field, it's great to see that NSU is taking steps to help by offering a physician assistant program.
THUMBS UP to Muskogee High School’s drama department for overcoming challenges of a pandemic and a snow storm to put on their production of “Bright Star, the Musical.”
Director Penny McGill said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted students to practice and perform the play with masks and social distancing.
“There’s minimal interaction between them,” McGill said. “When someone’s holding hands, they’re not really touching. When they’re partner dancing, they don’t touch each other.”
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures that hit Muskogee for two weeks in February prompted the show to be postponed from its original date.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Understudies will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Muskogee High School is limiting the number of patrons allowed at each performance. Seating is social distanced to sell tickets in blocks of 1, 2, 3, and 4 seats. Patrons are asked to be purchased in blocks that fit your group size. All ticket sales are final.
Masks are required.
