THUMBS UP to local business owner Dan Morris for giving back to the community by helping others acquire reliable transportation.
Advantage AutoWorks is an extension of Advantage Controls, and Advantage Terrafab. Morris serves both companies as CEO.
The Advantage AutoWorks program offers vehicles through a one-year low-cost loan to qualifying graduates of Muskogee's Bridges Out of Poverty, a program for people struggling to get out of poverty.
"As I got more involved, I noticed that one of the major problems with people in generational poverty is transportation," Morris said. "In Muskogee, transportation means cars."
The program has helped a dozen participants get vehicles.
Morris recalled how happy he felt in awarding the car.
"It was the most amazing thing I've ever witnessed," he said. "I've seen people happy, cry and react. It just moved me to the core and I thought, this is what I was meant to do."
Our thanks to Morris for seeing a need and acting on it.
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee County Health Department and all of the people who helped with a recent vaccination clinic at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Hundreds of people showed up for the appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic was open to health care workers who did not work in hospitals, first responders and people aged 65 and older.
Kristen Carollo, public information for Oklahoma Health Department District 7, said 1,167 people received immunizations at the civic center.
In addition to the health care workers who administered the vaccinations, the event was organized so that as people drove up, they were given directions by other health department workers on what to do and what to expect.
“They had it very well organized. It was very quick,” said Ervalene Jenkins said after she and her husband were vaccinated.
We appreciate the organization and compassion shown at the event.
