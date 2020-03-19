COVID-19 has caught a lot of people off guard, but we have praise for city and county leaders who are paying close attention to the situation and taking action.
City leaders had to make some difficult decisions, too. Closing down local facilities impacts a lot of people. And this spring, it affects even more because of the timing. One of the biggest draws to the city of Muskogee is the Azalea Festival. The month of March is usually busy with people preparing for the festival. The month of April has always been filled with events. But with being limited to gatherings of 10 people or fewer, those activities have just disappeared.
County leaders are also making hard choices. They had a goal to come up with guidelines that will allow them to continue serving the county and at the same time, protect county employees as well as residents. Their guidelines provide for employee leave, promote social distancing, establish preventive hygiene practices and help county offices.
Jury trials have been postponed, and some defendants in criminal cases will get continuances. People who enter the courthouse will be screened for health risks, and commissioners hired a temporary employee to disinfect the courthouse and county annex.
We trust that our city and county leaders have our best interest at heart while they try to get us through this pandemic.
